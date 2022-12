Today, people may look at the 8-track tape format as something of a sonic dodo bird, a kitschy artifact from the 70s (if they know about it at all), but as The History Guy points out, it was revolutionary for its time.

8-track allowed consumers to be able to bring their own music into the car, giving them choice beyond radio programming, and it was a robust, portable audio format that brought music to soldiers in the jungles of Viet Nam.