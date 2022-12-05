The Hunt looks like a thrill ride

Can we all admit that filmmaking belongs to South Korea at this point? In the 21st century, South Korea has become a force to be reckoned with. At the time of writing this blog, the country has performed incredibly in the 2022 World Cup. In addition to their skill in football, South Korean boy and girl bands have captured the hearts of tweens and teens across the planet.

However, all of the country's other achievements are minuscule compared to its dominance in filmmaking. From the influx, and surprising international popularity, of K-dramas and films like Parasite and Train to Busan, South Korea has proven that they know their way around media just as well as Hollywood.

In the video linked above, you can check out an official clip of the South Korean action film called The Hunt. If you dig the clip, the film comes to Netflix on December 7th.