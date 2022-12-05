The kung fu brilliance of Lau Kar-Leung

Kung-Fu used to be an essential genre in cinema. Not just action films, mind you, but as a separate genre all its own. In the wake of Enter the Dragon, America became infatuated with the wild world of martial arts action. Due to the success of the 70s' wave, several actors and directors were able to build vibrant careers. From Jackie Chan to Michelle Yeoh and Ang Lee, the kung-fu genre elevated countless talented performers into Hollywood's A-list.

Today, though, kung-fu films are few and far between. The core aspects of the genre have largely been absorbed into the broader world of action movies. Watching the genre dissolve into action flicks has been disheartening as there are specific stories that only kung-fu films can tell. One of the pioneers of the 60s and 70s kung-fu wave, Lau Kar-Leung, understood the genre's versatility and how to implement its philosophy in film. You can learn about Lau Kar-Leung and his unique approach to kung-fu movies in the video linked above.