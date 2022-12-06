Here are the 200 most common passwords

Mark Frauenfelder
Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock.com

Nordpass partnered with researchers to evaluate a 3TB database to find the 200 most common passwords. Topping the list is "password," followed by "123456," which is not surprising. But the 9th most common password is "col123456." Why is that so popular? What does "col" stand for? And "fuckyou" is way down the list at 88. I was sure that would be in the top 20.