Interview with "Josh" from Pearl Jam's 1992 "Even Flow" video

At the beginning of the 1992 official music video for Pearl Jam's intergalactic grunge anthem, "Even Flow," lead singer Eddie Vedder can be heard yelling at someone named Josh.

"It's not a TV studio…JOSH. Turn these lights out. It's a f***king rock concert."

Who was Josh? And what actually happened? Was he a lighting person? A friendly cameraman? In this exclusive The Cuckoo Show interview from September 2021, "Josh"* offers insight into what life has been like, the constant hassling, his ongoing battles with PTSD, and his traumatic relationship with lights.

*The Josh referenced in the Pearl Jam video, now famous for his troubles with lights, is Josh Taft, the prolific music video and commercial producer.