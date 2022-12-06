James Gunn is going to meet with Batgirl's directors

If anyone saw Batgirl becoming a significant source of controversy a year ago, please raise your hand because your prescient insight could earn both of us some cash. When it was announced that DC would be creating a new film based on the acclaimed Babs Tarr and Cameron Stewart era of Batgirl, fans were excited but far from feverish for the film. At best, the movie promised to be a fun entry into the ever-expanding DC extended universe. However, once David Zaslav took the reigns of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery media conglomerate, Batgirl was one of the first projects that the CEO axed.
The media firestorm that ignited after the completed Batgirl film was shelved immediately framed Zaslav's reign negatively. The film's directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, openly discussed their disappointment with the decision to trash their $90 million film. According to Comic Book Resources, James Gunn, co-head of DC's new film division, is set to meet with Batgirl's directors very soon. Hopefully, the duo's services will be enlisted in a future project.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Fallah and Arbi stated that they have not shut the door on working with Warner Bros. Discovery again in the future after the cancelation of the Batgirl film. The pair revealed Gunn, who, along with Peter Safran, was named co-CEO of DC Studios, recently reached out to the two directors. "There was so much support from people in the industry," Fallah said. "It felt like all the artists were supporting us and that's great feeling, because you feel like you're not alone." Arbi added that while they have not yet met with Gunn to discuss any potential projects, a meeting between the two parties has been scheduled.