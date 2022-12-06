Mitt Romney mocks "RINO" Trump after termination of Constitution remarks (video)

While not one GOP lawmaker has said they will absolutely not support Donald Trump after he called to terminate the Constitution, a handful of timid Republicans did crawl out of the woodwork to mock-scold him (see below) — or mock-mock him, as Senator Mitt Romney (R–UT) did on Monday.
"Well, the Republican party is the Constitution party. So when he calls to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being RINO," Romney said yesterday (see video below). Trump has hurled the "insult" (RINO, aka "Republican In Name Only") at many of the less insane Republicans in the past, including Romney.
As for the other Republicans who gingerly touched on Trump's seditious remarks, according to HuffPost:
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Trump's social media post was "not a responsible thing to say."
"I don't know why anybody would say something like that; certainly not an ex-president. I just think it's irresponsible," Cornyn added.
"It's a fantasy," added Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). "I consider it kind of a Hail Mary to maintain some hope when everybody knows it's not the case. We're the party of the Constitution; it's not going to happen."
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who is retiring next month to become the president of the University of Florida, said his GOP colleagues "are going to have to choose if they're for the circus clown or if they're for the Constitution." …
"There are no exceptions to the Constitution," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told HuffPost. Asked if Trump should apologize or clarify his remarks, Paul simply reiterated his statement.
"The Constitution is enduring and it will be for millennia to come," added Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), another self-described constitutional conservative. …
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) chided reporters for focusing on Trump's comments instead of other issues like the economy.
"I'm not going to waste my time trying to dissect when he said this and how he said that. We should be focused on problems that matter to us at home," Marshall said.