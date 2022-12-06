Mitt Romney mocks "RINO" Trump after termination of Constitution remarks (video)

While not one GOP lawmaker has said they will absolutely not support Donald Trump after he called to terminate the Constitution, a handful of timid Republicans did crawl out of the woodwork to mock-scold him (see below) — or mock-mock him, as Senator Mitt Romney (R–UT) did on Monday.

"Well, the Republican party is the Constitution party. So when he calls to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being RINO," Romney said yesterday (see video below). Trump has hurled the "insult" (RINO, aka "Republican In Name Only") at many of the less insane Republicans in the past, including Romney.

NEW: Sen. Mitt Romney calls the GOP the "party of the constitution" and says when Trump calls for "terminating" parts of it he goes "from being MAGA to being a RINO". pic.twitter.com/H9qSfwU9Xu — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) December 5, 2022

As for the other Republicans who gingerly touched on Trump's seditious remarks, according to HuffPost: