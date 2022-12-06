The Cramps haunting the charts thanks to Tim Burton's Wednesday series

The moment they played the The Cramps' 1981 cover of "Goo Goo Muck" on the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, one had to wonder if this would do for them what "Running Up That Hill" on Stranger Things had done for Kate Bush. According to Rolling Stone, it just might.

Much like various and sundry characters from The Addams Family, the Cramps rose from the grave this week and onto the charts. After an episode of Netflix's Wednesday featured the band's 1981 version of the 1962 Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads single "Goo Goo Muck," Billboard reports that by this past Monday, the song was up to 134,000 daily streams.

The Tim Burton show — which has been a smash hit since premiering on Nov. 23 — follows the titular Addams daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) as she leaves home to attend the Hogwarts-esque Nevermore Academy, where she runs into any number of foes. Although the school is populated by what the townies called "outcasts," Wednesday is somehow the biggest outlier of all, which she displays to great effect during a school dance when she dominates the dance floor to the Cramps. "Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse's Rich Man's Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the '80s. Helped me out on this one," Ortega recently tweeted of the now-iconic scene.