Watch: Mitch McConnell snubbed by Capitol Police at Congressional Gold Medal ceremony

Like Marjorie Taylor Greene waving in a parade only to be shunned by the crowd, Senator Mitch McConnell tried shaking hands with Congressional Gold Medal recipients during the ceremony today, only to be met by cold-shoulders instead. (See video below.)

Kevin McCarthy didn't even try to reach out, instead keeping his hands firmly gripped on one of the boxes displaying a medal.

Those honored in the Capitol Rotunda were the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department, and "every hero of January 6," including the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died soon after defending the Capitol.

As a reminder, many of the brave officers who risked their lives to save the likes of McConnell and McCarthy expressed "profound disappointment" months after the deadly attack, when McConnell, McCarthy, and most congressional Republicans refused to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The only members of the GOP to finally join the Democrats in the investigation were Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R–IL) and Liz Cheney (R–WY), who co-chaired the committee.