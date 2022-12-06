World's oldest animal celebrates 190th birthday

Jonathan the Tortoise is a bit of a celebrity on St. Helena Island, where he's lived for the last 140 years. The Seychelles giant tortoise is known not only for being horny as fuck, but also old as fuck. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Jonathan turned the ripe old age of 190 years old, making him the oldest living animal on the planet, at least that we know about.

The locals reportedly celebrated the occasion with a three-day long festival, which even included a birthday cake made of Jonathan's favorite foods.

Happy birthday, Jonathan!

Image: xBen911 / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 4.0)