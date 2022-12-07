Archaeologist solve mystery of huge object protruding from sand on Florida beach

Yesterday, we posted that Volusia County, Florida, visitors to a beach stumbled upon a mysterious 80-foot-long object poking out from the sand at low tide. Theories about its origins included that it was part of an old pier, seating from NASCAR races on the beach, or the remnants of a shipwreck. An archaeological team finally was able to examine the object at low tide. Turns out, it was indeed an old cargo ship, possibly dating back to the 1800s.

"It's a wooden-hulled shipwreck. It was held together with wooden pegs and also with iron fasteners," Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program, told WESH[…]

Exceedingly difficult to remove, the shipwreck will be documented by the archaeologists and then reburied for the ages.