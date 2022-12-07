This 37-second post from @CSPerfectShot is a split-screen video comparing the original video images with the anime interpretation. This post from One Sports briefly explains each reference with stills. (This post from Devin Nealy gives a bit of the background on Japanese comics and shonen manga.)
Curious about all the pop culture references in the new Chainsaw Man anime opening?
