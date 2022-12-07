Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill team up in the trailer for You People

You can't beat a good team up. Whether it's peanut butter and chocolate, peanut butter and jelly, or peanut butter and marshmallow fluff, combining two distinctly awesome entities into one package will always yield positive results. In the world of comedy, the double act serves as the performance equivalent of peanut butter and (insert another food item here).

Throughout the years, comedy has been host to some incredible duos in film. Take Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, for example. Both men were able to elevate the other's performance to unfathomable heights through their on-screen partnership. Even though Wilder and Pryor were a dominant tag team, there really haven't been many other interracial cinematic duos in the comedy genre, barring a few action comedy films, of course.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Netflix's new comedy film You People, starring comedy heavyweights Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.