Elon Musk defends converting offices into drab bedrooms for "tired employees"

The only thing that sounds more hellish than working at Elon Musk's Twitter is living at Elon Musk's Twitter. Especially in one of Twitter's newly installed San Francisco HQ bedrooms, which are decked out in orange carpets, along with "unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors" — dystopian decor straight out of a Black Mirror episode.

But after someone complained to San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection about Twitter's snazzy office-to-cellblock makeover, Musk proudly defended the lodgings as a provision for his "tired employees."

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" he tweeted, ignorant of the fact that most mayors can pat their head and rub their tummies at the same time.

Perhaps Twitter inmates wouldn't be so exhausted if they were released every evening at a decent hour.

From The Washington Post:

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection said Tuesday it was investigating a complaint that Twitter had created makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters in the city, as new owner Elon Musk seeks to instill a "hardcore" culture at the social media company. … The complaint — sent on Twitter to San Francisco's 311 service — came after Forbes reported that multiple rooms in Twitter's office were being converted into sleeping spaces … Twitter, which gutted its communications team in a round of mass layoffs after Musk took the helm, did not respond to a request for comment. The apparent installation of bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters comes after a product manager at the company shared a photo of her sleeping on the floor of what appeared to be a meeting room. "When your team is pushing round-the-clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork," she said in reference to the photo of her wrapped in a sleeping bag. [See tweet below.]