Laziness, stupidity, and egotism are why the United States doesn't use the metric system

I've always thought "how we measure" in the United States was a public demonstration that systems of measure and even time were just constructs of consciousness we did not understand and should be incomprehensible and intentionally hard to remember. How else do we explain quarts, ounces, teaspoons, and cords of wood?

This explainer says differently! The US rejection of the metric system is pretty straightforward: History left us with our meh version of an odd English system, but stubborn American exceptionalism keeps us doing it poorly.

Using logic easily attributable to a three-year-old child, the United States has long resisted measuring like everyone else.

Image: screen grab