New Zealand farmers call bullshit on government's "fart tax"

New Zealand farmers are calling bullshit on a "fart tax" the governments wants to levy on them based on the methane released by cattle flatulence, burps, and manure. A greenhouse gas, methane is one of the primary drivers of climate change. According to a United Nations report, 32 percent of the methane tied to human activities around the world comes from "livestock emissions from manure and enteric fermentation." From Yahoo! News:

The farming sector is responsible for more than half of New Zealand's emissions, and the levy hopes to contribute to the goal of being climate neutral by 2050 and reducing methane emissions by 10 per cent by 2030. The sector is one of the last sectors in New Zealand to pay for emissions. The country has had an emissions trading system since 2008, but farmers have not had to participate until now.

From The Guardian: