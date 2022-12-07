TGI Friday's "mozzarella sticks" are bereft of mozzarella, according to class-action lawsuit

Surprise! "TGI Friday's Mozzarella Snack Sticks" don't contain mozzarella cheese. And someone is mad enough about it that they filed a class action lawsuit against the company that makes them. (TGI Friday's isn't being sued)

From NBC Montana:

The lawsuit claims that TGI Friday's packaged cheese snacks found in grocery store frozen food sections are labeled "mozzarella sticks," but they actually only contain cheddar cheese. Only fine print on the back of the product package reportedly reveals the truth about the cheese. Plaintiff Amy Joseph accused both TGI Friday's Inc. and the makers of the cheese sticks, Inventure Foods Inc., of misleading customers with the packaging label. Customers would not pay as much or buy as much of the product if it was accurately labeled, Joseph said in her lawsuit.

I asked GPTChat to write song lyrics in the style of The Beatles circa 1964 about TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks not containing mozzarella:

Verse 1:

I thought I found a tasty treat

At TGI Friday's down the street

But when I bit into those sticks

I found out they were just a trick

Chorus:

No mozzarella, oh no

In those sticks, we all know

TGI Friday's, what a shame

To serve us sticks without the cheese

Verse 2:

I thought I'd have a cheesy delight

But what I got was just a plight

I paid for mozzarella, that's for sure

But what I got was something far less pure

Chorus:

No mozzarella, oh no

In those sticks, we all know

TGI Friday's, what a shame

To serve us sticks without the cheese

Bridge:

We trusted you, TGI Friday's

To give us what we crave

But you betrayed us with your sticks

That lack the cheese we crave

Chorus:

No mozzarella, oh no In those sticks, we all know

TGI Friday's, what a shame

To serve us sticks without the cheese

Now someone needs to make an AI to create music that sounds like any artist you choose.