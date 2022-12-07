The alt-right recruiting from the crunchy end of the counterculture

Kathleen Belew, author of Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America, posted this fascinating and revelatory thread about anti-government drop-out culture politics.

"Since the "crunchy to alt-right pipeline" is a conversation, people may be interested in the longer history of the white power movement's investment in crunch (crunchiness) All the way back in the 1970s and '80s, white power women (in the Klan, skinhead groups, Christian Identity churches, and beyond) were interested in a bunch of things you might think of as crunchy: These include organic farming, macrobiotic diet, paganism, avoiding fluoride, traditional midwifery."

What is crunchy, you might be asking? Post eleven explains:

"By request: "crunchy" is a cultural identity around clean food, avoiding chemicals and toxins, and natural foods and medicines. It's got a wide continuum ranging from people who, say, avoid red dye #3 all the way to people who avoid ANY preservative, additive, etc."

Is white supremacy, incel communities, and Whole Foods the new counterculture? It seems that all roads lead to Tucker Carlson. This video from thehanleyfam TikTok handle is an excellent example of what Belew refers to.

