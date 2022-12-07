Theranos executive Sunny Balwani off to jail for 13 years

Sunny Balwani, the chief operating officer of Theranos and former lover of founder and fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, will join her in prison. He was today sentenced to 13 years inside for his part in the billion-dollar fraud, built upon the false promise of blood-testing technology that did not exist.

Holmes and Balwani were first indicted together four years ago on the same 12 criminal charges pertaining to defrauding investors and patients about Theranos' capabilities and business dealings in order to get money. Their trials were severed after Holmes indicated she intended to accuse Balwani of sexually, emotionally and psychologically abusing her throughout their decade-long relationship, which coincided with her time running the company. (Balwani's attorneys have denied her claims.) In July, Balwani was found guilty on all 12 charges he faced, which included ten counts of federal wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Holmes was found guilty in January on four charges relating to defrauding investors, and found not guilty on three additional charges concerning defrauding patients and one charge of conspiracy to defraud patients.

The movie The Dropout, fictionalizing the Theranos fraud, features an amazing scene in which Elizabeth (performed by Amanda Seyfried) tries to warm up loverboy Sunny (Naveen Andrews) by dancing exceedingly whitely to Lil Wayne's How To Love. You will watch this scene now.