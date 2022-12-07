This refurbished Apple iPad Pro is under $200 today and tomorrow

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Stop drooling over everyone else's iPad and treat yourself to one of your very own. During our December Deal of the Day event, we're releasing new discounts that only last 24 or 48 hours. One example is this gently used iPad Pro, available for just $189.99 today and tomorrow only — no coupon necessary.

These days, tablets have become a fundamental part of our gadget arsenals, particularly favored for being easy to grab on your way out the door. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, this Apple iPad Pro 9.7" features a vibrant Retina display for viewing your favorite content in exceptional detail. If you collect downloads, photos, videos, etc., you'll especially appreciate the 32GB of internal storage. In addition, you can shoot high-resolution photos on the go with the built-in 12MP iSight camera or FaceTime with family with the 5MP front-facing sensor.

Along with the iPad Pro's chic design, it has WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, and two sets of stereo speakers. So whether you're on a video conference call for work or binging your favorite TV series, this 2017 iPad Pro provides up to 10 hours of surfing and streaming. So sit back and relax on that long flight, and stop stressing about your tablet cutting out right before the epic ending of the movie.

Sync and charge with the USB lightning cable when it's time to power up. The iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 10 and has a multi-touch screen for easy navigation. Take it anywhere you go, because it weighs less than a pound! If you're planning to travel this holiday season, having an iPad Pro to pass the time will certainly make the journey more fun! Plus, shopping refurbished helps reduce e-waste, so you can purchase this iPad Pro guilt-free!

Our December Deal of the Day event is officially on! This December 7 and 8, you can get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for $189.99 or 68.28% off.

Prices subject to change.