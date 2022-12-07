Two women sue Apple after their exes allegedly use AirTags to stalk them

Two creepy gentlemen have allegedly used Apple's AirTags to stalk their exes — one in New York and one in Texas. Of course they should be arrested — if only the laws were that simple. But they're not, and now the women are suing not the men, but Apple for manufacturing the luggage-tracking devices.

From CNN:

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday on behalf of one woman from Texas and another in New York. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

One of the women said her ex-boyfriend allegedly placed an AirTag – a small tracking device, slightly larger than a quarter and intended to help locate lost items – into the wheel well of a tire on her car. The device was allegedly colored with a sharpie marker and tied up in a plastic baggie to disguise it.

The other woman, named in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, said her ex-husband, who had been harassing her and challenging her about her whereabouts, placed an AirTag in her child's backpack, the lawsuit said. Though she attempted to disable it, another one soon showed up in its place, according to the complaint. …

Earlier this year, Apple added more safeguards to the AirTag to cut down on unwanted tracking. In a blog post, Apple said it has worked with safety groups and law enforcement agencies to identify more ways to update its AirTag safety warnings, including alerting people sooner and louder if the small Bluetooth tracker is suspected to be tracking someone. …

But the new lawsuit alleges those safeguards have done little to protect victims. "While Apple has built safeguards into the AirTag product, they are woefully inadequate, and do little, if anything, to promptly warn individuals if they are being tracked," it said.