Watch: Girl holds and beautifully sings to a bird who crashed through her window

A little bird crashed through the window of a house, in which happened to live 11-year-old actress Gable Swanlund, who has had parts in Modern Family and Netflix's Echoes. And then an enchanted moment happened that is usually reserved for animated Disney movies. The girl beautifully sang the Sound of Music's "Edelweiss" as the bird stood on her finger, looking mesmerized. According to the actress's mother, after her magical song, the bird flew away, "fit as a fiddle."
Via Hindustan Times
