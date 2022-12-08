Alex Jones says he won't be paying off those verdicts

Conspiracy theorist, huckster and carnival barker Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook parents some $1.4bn, so far, as largely uncontested libel verdicts rack up against him across the nation. He says he won't be paying the tab.

Jones said in court filings that he needs more time to file detailed financial reports because his personal finances are "somewhat disorganized." Jones also said that he would not "give up his public life, or discontinue public discourse" as part of a bankruptcy settlement.

Jones did not appear at Wednesday's hearing.

Jones claimed for years that the 2012 killing of 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was staged as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, but plaintiffs said Jones cashed in for years off his lies about the massacre.