Karl Ferris is the highly-influential psychedelic photographer and album package designer behind iconic 60s albums like the Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Are You Experienced" and Donovan's "A Gift From A Flower to a Garden," considered the first rock and roll box set.

In 1967, while shooting the cover art for Dononvan's Wear Your Love Like Heaven box set, Ferris made the lovely short film above. He recently uploaded it himself to YouTube for posterity.