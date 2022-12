The ongoing slide in Tesla share price means Elon Musk is no longer the world's richard person, reports Forbes. It now places Bernard Arnault, boss of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, at number one thanks to his $185bn in assets.

Musk, a relative pauper at only $183bn, has lately been busy running Twitter, bought for $44bn and packed with distractions. He reportedly sleeps at its San Francisco offices and has outfitted various rooms with beds for his "hardcore" team.