James Gunn gives the green light for monkeys in future DC movies

THEY ALL DESERVE TO LIVE. pic.twitter.com/E3RJD8ZOAl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2022

Comic books and monkeys have a long and glorious history together. There's an unwritten rule amongst die-hard comic fans that goes a little something like, "if you put a monkey on the cover, the book is guaranteed to sell." And while both Marvel and DC have a plethora of anthropomorphic primates on their roster, DC comics just know how to implement apes better. Several prominent superheroes in DC's pantheon are often bedeviled by mischievous apes. From Gorilla Grood trying to best The Flash to Superman's ape kaiju antagonist known as Titano, DC superheroes and apes have been intertwined for decades.

Typically, during the process of adapting superheroes to the big screen, there are several concessions made surrounding content. Some ideas that work wonderfully in comics wouldn't fare as well on the silver screen. Conventional wisdom usually brackets superheroes battling monkeys in that paradigm, but new DC films head, James Gunn, thinks it's time to reinvestigate that notion.