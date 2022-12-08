Local news agency with no Pulitzer Prize reports that area restaurants have no Michelin stars

Seems like my neighborhood of Venice is decidedly unremarkable when it comes to having nice things. A local news publication reported that the neighborhood it covers, Venice Beach, California, failed to receive any Michelin stars this year.
Yo! Venice neglected to mention this, but it is also clear that no Venice residents won a Nobel peace prize this week, nor did any win Gold in an Olympic competition except perhaps snarky headlines.
No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
18 new California restaurants added to the guide
By Dolores Quintana
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin's standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.