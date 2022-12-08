It took Deannd two years to collect the data to create Bourdain's World Map, a site that visualizes every place Tony visited. The map, built as a side project by Peter Keating, includes what Tony ate at each establishment and other interesting notes from each of his TV show travels. [via Kottke]
Map of all the restaurants Anthony Bourdain visited
