Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach Biden for saving Brittney Griner from a Russian penal colony

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach Biden for releasing basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an imprisoned Russian arms dealer.

Thank goodness Trump never released a dangerous prisoner as part of a deal. Except for the time in 2020 when he released 5,000 Taliban prisoners, all sworn enemies of the Great Satan America. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't seem to remember that, but even if she did, she wouldn't care because her Kandy Korn Kolored Kaligula can do no wrong.