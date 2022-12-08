Obscure Mario fact blog is a perplexing rabbit hole

Supper Mario Broth is a blog dedicated to preserving obscure facts, development information, and rare merchandise related to – you guessed it – the Super Mario Bros. series and its many, many, many spinoffs.

Even if you have only a passing interest in Mario or video games as a whole, the sheer volume of interest, obscure, and downright strange facts makes the blog worth a cursory look at the very least. Whether it's long-winded explanations of glitches, reminiscing on advertisements from the 90s, or discussions of cut features, you may just walk away having learned something.