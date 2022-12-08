Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted support for terminating Constitutional rules, then deleted his tweet

Neo-Nazi supporter and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ) tweeted yesterday that he thought killing the Constitution was a good idea. He then deleted the tweet, but of course no tweet is ever really deleted.

"I support and agree with the former President. Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure," he wrote, along with a screenshot of Donald Trump's seditious message on Truth Social calling for the "termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution." (See image below.)

Only a month after the unstable Qongressman was re-elected into the House, he's already broken his oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." I'd call that treason.