The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie playing anniversary 2023 tour

Next year marks the anniversary of two masterpieces of indie rock, Death Cab for Cutie's Transatlantacism and The Postal Service's Give Up. Of course the link is frontman Ben Gibbard who will be quite busy next fall when the two groups hit the road for a co-headlining tour playing each album in their entirety.

Back in 2013 at the final show of the Postal Service's 10th anniversary reunion tour, Ben channeled Ziggy Stardust by saying "This is not only the last song of the tour, this is the last show we will ever do." I'm sure Ben believed it at the time, but I'm glad he changed his mind. Here's the clip: