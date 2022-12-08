Watch the earliest footage of Jimi Hendrix on guitar

After Jimi Hendrix was released from the army, he moved to Tennessee and landed spots playing guitar in the Isley Brothers' and then Little Richard's backing band, the Royal Company. In 1965, Hendrix made his first television appearance, playing guitar in the Royal Company behind singers Buddy & Stacy on the program Night Train. According to EarlyHendrix.com, "Buddy & Stacy had been booked to appear at the show and since they were touring with Little Richard they asked his band to help out."

According to a Wikipedia paraphrase from a Hendrix biography, "Richard and Hendrix often clashed over tardiness, wardrobe, and Hendrix's stage antics, and in late July, Richard's brother Robert fired him."

