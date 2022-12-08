What is this weird animal that looks like the unholy offspring of a fox and a wolf but has a mane, long legs, and stinks of weed?

Unfortunately, this animal that resembles a cross between a fox and a wolf but has a mane is not el chupacabras. The video clip below has been making the rounds online with some people insisting it's CGI. Nope! It's a particular South American canine called Chrysocyon brachyurus, or "maned wolf."

Some people refer to this strange beast as the "skunk wolf" because apparently it marks its territory with urine that smells like cannabis.

Also, it not even a wolf but rather the only species in its genus Chrysoycon which means "golden dog."

