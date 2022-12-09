America's Best Christian, Mrs. Betty Bowers, reporting from the front lines of the War on Christman

Intrepid Christian reporter Mrs. Betty Bowers bravely entered a shopping mall in America's heartland to show viewers the "pagan combatants" trying to destroy Christmas by uttering their battle cry of "Seasons Greetings" and "Happy Holidays," and "groomers" dressed in Santa ("a brazen anagram of Satan") outfits.

Perhaps the greatest outrage was when Mrs. Bowers approached the gift wrap counter at Neiman Marcus and asked for "festive foil showing Herod's Christmas massacre of babies" and was instead offered a "vaguely scatological yule log."

She also laid to rest the scurrilous attempts by enemies to claim December 25 as a non-Christian religious holiday. Holding up a calendar, she said: