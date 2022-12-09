Legendary comedy troupe Duck's Breath Mystery Theater has released two of their hilarious albums

Duck's Breath Mystery Theater, the comedy group that gave us Ian Shoales, Dr. Science, and Randee of the Redwoods is re-releasing their two albums, 1980's Out of Season and 1989's Born to be Tiled, with a ton of additional material.

I keep a copy of Born to be Tiled in my office, even tho I have no record player.

You can buy the albums here.

This message from Jim Turner: