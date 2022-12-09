Listen to a new mix of The Beatles' "And Your Bird Can Sing"

One of my favorite Beatles songs is "And Your Bird Can Sing," which appeared on their 1966 album Revolver (which, along with 1965's Rubber Soul are my favorite Beatles albums). The Beatles YouTube channel recently released a new mix of "And Your Bird Can Sing," which doesn't sound much different than the version I remember, but it's a good excuse to post the song here. (I think I've posted about the song before, probably recently, but our search function sucks, so I don't know for sure).

Lennon said the song was "another of my throwaways … fancy paper around an empty box," but what does he know?

In 2006 Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs played a terrific cover of "And Your Bird Can Sing" on the first disc of their sublime "Under the Cover" series: