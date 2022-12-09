Santa could make someone very happy with a 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook for $100

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

In a world where everything seems to be going up (we're looking at you, inflation), we're happy to say that we've dropped the price of this refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook to just $99.99! So you can own this good-as-new laptop while saving the landfill from at least one more device.

While we appreciate wanting the latest in technology, have you stopped to consider what happens to all those electronics that get discarded just because they are not the latest model? Our toxic e-waste often gets shipped to other countries, polluting the land and their communities. By refurbishing returned devices that are still in good shape, restoring them to their factory settings, and ensuring they are free of defects, we can benefit the environment and our wallets.

Manufactured in 2018 (heck, you may have underwear older than that!), this laptop has all the bells and whistles you need, whether you're working at home, going to school, or surfing the net.

It features an 11.6-inch immersive touchscreen display with an anti-glare finish, which you will particularly appreciate when playing games or watching movies. Add in a fast CPU performance, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage space, and this Chromebook should fulfill all your computer needs.

Thin and affordable, with the extra reassurance of an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party, this Lenovo operates in four modes: laptop, tablet, tent, or stand.

With a good reputation and consistently rated highly, Lenovo is a name you can count on. So it's time to start working on fulfilling those Christmas lists. If you have someone on yours looking for a new laptop, you can purchase a refurbished Lenovo Chromebook 300e for just $99.99, down from $475.

