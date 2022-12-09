Sean Hannity has no idea why Republicans didn't vote early, so here's a video to help him remember

Two days ago, a befuddled Sean Hannity lashed out at his own viewers for not voting early during the midterm elections and thus draining the red wave that never was.

"I think Republicans have been unwilling, for whatever reason, to voting early and voting by mail," he said on Fox News, blaming MAGA fanatics for just following orders.

I'm not sure what Hannity has been smoking for the last couple of years, but for the forgetful Fox host and all of his addled colleagues, here's a video to help them remember the reason:

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com