Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic party

Well, it's about time! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema finally admits she is not really a Democrat, switching to the Independent party.

Sinema, who was once a member of the Green Party, and then posed as a Democrat when she ran for and won her Arizona Senate seat in 2018, has frequently thrown a wrench into the Democratic agenda — such as joining Republicans to oppose filibuster changes and oppose increasing the corporate tax rate. It's only a matter of time before she flits from Independent to Republican.

From Politico: