Neal Agarwal —creator of such wonderful Web projects as "Days Since Incident" and "Absurd Trolley Problems—invites us to simulate Earth's annihilation with the Asteroid Launcher. You set parameters like the material make-up of the rock, its speed, impact angle, and, most fun, its location around the globe.

The results include the size of the crater, the depth, the TNT equivalent, and how many people would likely be vaporized.