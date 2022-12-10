But have you experienced Peaky Blinders in VR?

Just because the Peaky Blinders television series is over doesn't mean the entire franchise is. For six seasons, fans watched the Shelby family carve out a bloody path in the underworld of Birmingham with the fearless and Machiavellian schemer Thomas Shelby- expertly played by Cillian Murphy- at the helm. One of the primary joys one extracts while watching Peaky Blinders is the sense of family unity that governs the Shelby family. Despite the morally objectionable way they make a living, it's hard not to feel connected to the Shelby clan while watching the series. Hell, some viewers probably only watch the show to live vicariously through Tommy and Aunt Pol's coldly confident exploits.

In the video linked above, you can check out the gameplay footage from the new Peaky Blinders VR experience, A King's Ransom, which finally allows fans to immerse themselves in the criminal world of Birmingham in the 1920s entirely.