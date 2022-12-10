Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion features Idris Elba

Of all the reveals at The Game Awards last night, Cyberpunk 2077's may just have been the most unexpected. After a short teaser three months ago for upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty, developer CD Projekt Red went radio silent- only to resurface again with a slightly longer trailer showing off the more political intrigue-themed expansion.

It certainly looks interesting, showing off new environments, enemies, a brutal new finisher with the Mantis Blades, and – with a suitable amount of teasing – Idris Elba's character, who seems to be a government agent assisting the player on a clandestine mission.

We'll see how this shakes out. It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't exactly beloved on launch, and I personally worry that they could have repeated their mistake with the base game by hedging their bets on a recognizable celebrity rather than the gameplay itself- but in Night City, anything can happen.