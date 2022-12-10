Shark Tank featured this child-friendly 3D printer, and it's $300 for the next 24 hours

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

What to give your kid the gift that keeps on giving? How does unlimited toys this holiday season sound? That might sound like science fiction, but with the Toybox, it's totally possible. The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, which typically retails for $469, is now available for $299 — no coupons needed!

It's all thanks to our December Deal of the Day event. During this sale, we're releasing markdowns on products that will only run for 24 or 48 hours. So don't wait to add the Toybox to your cart — this deal will be gone in 24 hours and it's guaranteed to arrive in time for the holidays.

If you're unfamiliar with a 3D printer, basically, these devices allow you to print a 3D object based on your specifications. However, the Toybox, seen on Shark Tank, stands apart because it's easy to use and doesn't require a knife to remove a product, making it the perfect device for kids. Children and adults alike can build their own toys and bring their imaginations to life.

While you can build your own designs, you can also reference Toybox's ever-expanding catalog of possible toy creations. The catalog even includes popular properties like DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, and Seinfeld, so you and your kids can create your own multiverse mashup!

And don't worry about running out of materials: The printer features eight different colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which means you can make 100 to 300 toys. Clearly, that's a lot of toys!

Buyers have raved about the printer. Verified customer Steven C. wrote, "This is the best gift that I got for my family. We love the ability to use our imagination to what we can create. The possibilities are endless,"

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $299 now. But make sure to hurry — this deal only lasts 24 hours.

Prices subject to change.