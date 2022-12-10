The script for an unmade X-Men Beast spin-off hits the net

X-Men 3: The Last Stand is the Spider-Man 3 of the X-Men franchise. Spider-Man 3 is an objectively terrible film with only a few redeeming attributes. Chief among those aforementioned attributes is the inclusion of Thomas Haden Church's turn as Flint "Sandman" Marko. Chruch's version of Sandman was an insanely comic-accurate depiction of the character, a rarity in 2000's superhero films. Barring his inexplicable kaiju transformation in the third act, Church's Sandman was so pitch-perfect that it was hard for Spider-Man fans to imagine any other actor in the role.

When it comes to X-Men 3: The Last Stand, Kelsey Grammer's portrayal of Hank "Beast" McCoy is the equivalent of Thomas Haden Church's Sandman. Despite Nicholas Hoult's admirable performance during his tenure as Hank McCoy in the X-Men prequel films, Grammer's turn as Beast was undeniably the best actor yet cast in the role. According to Comic Book Resources, Grammer would have reprised the role in a sequel titled X-Men: Fear the Beast. Although the sequel was scrapped, the script for the film has finally hit the internet.