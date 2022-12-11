Check out the deadly grace of the Samurider

Not to sound too much like Seinfeld, but what's the deal with warrior women? On one level, part of the fun of watching women kick ass is how that it subverts the long-standing patriarchal image of femininity—Wonder Woman, for example. She became a global icon by exploring her background as a warrior.

One of the most recent films to capitalize on the exploding trend of warrior women in fiction was The Woman King. The Viola Davis-led film featured a slew of badass warrior women on set, including Shaina "The Samurider" West. West has built quite a reputation on social media for her dazzling proficiency with edge weapons and insane stunts. If you're a fan of watching women kick ass, check out West's incredible martial arts prowess in the video linked above.