Hailing from Lebanon, Tony Abou Jaoudeh is a talented guy. He's not only an actor, stand-up comedian, and illustrator, but also a vocal impressionist. This video of him singing The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" as different eighties artists, including A-ha, Elton John, and Bronski Beat's Jimmy Somerville, is on fire on TikTok. The video's top comment cracked me up, "he could sing feed the world all by himself."
Listen: famous 1980s singers impersonated by Tony Abou Jaoudeh
