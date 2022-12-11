Marjorie Taylor Greene takes on big Butt Plug

Jason Weisberger
Image: lev radin / shutterstock.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene made it clear that the commercial success and claimed availability at national chain stores of butt plugs and dildoes makes her unreasonably uncomfortable. Certainly, her strong stance on the subject indicates she intends to draft legislation limiting the sale of toys, and not just that she is whipping up the crowd with a whip she got at the Piggly Wiggly.