The trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks awesome

The Suicide Squad has gone through such an interesting journey in the 21st century. Prior to the 2000s, Suicide Squad was a c-list DC title that boasted some inventive stories and an ingenious premise. By wrangling DC's least popular villains together, writer John Ostrander was able to indiscriminately kill off characters while elevating the stock of other ne'er do wells in the DC comics canon through their participation in government-sponsored black ops missions.

Although the writing was on the wall that DC had big plans for the IP in the early 2000s, the Suicide Squad didn't hit the mainstream until after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy at Marvel. Looking to create their own answer to James Gunn's hit series, DC rushed a film by David Ayer into production. After the movie flopped, DC just went ahead and enlisted Gunn to write and direct the sequel/reboot.

Now that the worm has turned on the Squad's public image, Rocksteady studios have decided to create a game that places the C-list supervillains against the most powerful characters in all of DC comics: the Justice League. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.