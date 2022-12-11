Todd Rundgren's "Something/Anything" reissued

On its 50th anniversary, Todd Rundgren's pioneering 1972 Something/Anything album is reissued as part of 2022's Record Store Day Black Friday events. Each of the three LPs is pressed in different colored vinyl, with replica original tape boxes and new liner notes. This mostly solo TR project (playing all instruments and singing) was on my personal play list back then—and it still holds up today with hits like "I Saw the Light" and "Hello, It's Me." Perfect holiday gift for any TR fan (hint, hint…).